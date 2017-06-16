CBS-FM Listeners Chime In On Their Favorite TV Dads For Father’s Day

Actors Jim Nabors and Andy Griffith (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Today on the Big Show, what started as an early morning brain buster contest turned into a huge conversation about the Tri-state’s favorite television father figures. Listen above as the phones get busy with listeners chiming in on their favorites — just in time for Father’s Day (it’s this Sunday, by the way).

An IMDB/TV-Guide poll has listed some of America’s favorite TV dads of all-time and presumably due to his ongoing legal battles, Bill Cosby’s character Dr. Cliff Huxtable is no longer in the number 1 spot after a long run as everyone’s favorite. He has been replaced by the Andy Griffith Show‘s Sherriff Andy Taylor, played by Andy Griffith.

The top ten from the list also includes:

2. Ben Cartwright – Bonanza | Lorne Greene

3. John Walton, Sr. – The Waltons | Andrew Duggan

4. Charles Ingalls – Little House on the Prairie | Michael Landon

5. Danny Williams – Make Room for Daddy | Danny Thomas

6. Jim Anderson – Father Knows Best | Robert Young

7. Steve Douglas – My Three Sons | Fred MacMurray

8. Gomez Addams – The Addams Family | John Astin

9. Jed Clampett – The Beverly Hillbillies | Buddy Ebsen

10. Ray Barone – Everybody Loves Raymond | Ray Romano

Listen above as the Tri-state chimes in with their favorites; from Herman Munster of The Munsters played by Fred Gwynne, to Hal from Malcolm in the Middle played by the great Brian Cranston.

—Shannon in the Morning/WCBS-FM