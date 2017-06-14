Step, Kick, Bevel: Brad Blanks Gets a Lesson from The Rockettes

We usually see The Rockettes on stage at Radio City Music Hall leading up to Christmas. Every year they visit us and usually teach me a new dance move. This year, I was especially excited as they visited us during summer time.

Taylor and Laura, two official Radio City Rockettes, turned heads as they arrived in costume at the StubHub studios at CBS-FM. I quickly asked them what they were doing over the summer, to which Laura replied, “we are excited to say that we are re-energizing our 70-year history with the USO.”

Taylor went on to say, “we are bringing joy and entertainment to our service members and thanking them for what they do.”

I still had to ask what else Rockettes do in the summer. Taylor quickly replied, “I’ll be at the beach working on my tan.” Laura quickly quipped, “we don’t usually dress like this, so you might not recognize us!”

The Rockettes are officially back to doing great things with the USO, a relationship that has stretched for over 70-years.

As for teaching me, I’m nearly there! I can kick like a Rockette… sort of! What do you think?

“NAILED IT!”

It’s been a busy week for the Rockettes as they performed at the Tony Awards and are joining forces with the USO to honor U.S. servicemen and women of the Armed forces. Every time I see them, they teach me to kick. I think I’ve finally found my groove.

—Brad Blanks/Shannon in the Morning