What a Car Ride Through New York City Looks Like During 1930s vs Today

What a difference 80 years makes.

You’re likely too young to recall what the streets of New York City looked like during the 1930s, but you might be caught off guard by the visible differences and similarities seen during a long car ride. This side by side video, created by The New Yorker, shows you exactly that.

The generational ride takes you over the Brooklyn and Manhattan Bridges, through the Upper West Side, past the Museum of Natural History, along Central Park, down 5th Avenue, past Frick Collection, across Midtown by Times Square and the Empire State Building, along Park Avenue and past Grand Central Terminal, through Harlem, down Riverside Drive, past the Grant Memorial, down the West Side Highway, and, finally, over the Queensboro Bridge.

Go for a ride and watch the video above.