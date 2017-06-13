WIN On CBS-FM: Summer Cash & Splash | Queen & Adam Lambert | The Classic East | Barry ManilowGraceland Presents Elvis Live | Brian Wilson | America | Chicago + Doobie Brothers | More »

FORE! Scott Shannon Hits the Links In Support of JBJ Soul Foundation

June 13, 2017 10:08 AM
Filed Under: Bon Jovi, Charity, JBJ Soul Foundation, JBJ Soul Kitchen

Yesterday, my good friend and former Big Show member (he’ll ALWAYS be a member!) Joe Nolan and I were proud to be part of the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation’s celebrity charity golf outing – at Colt’s Neck Golf Club in Colt’s Neck, NJ – to benefit the good people and good work they’re doing at the JBJ Soul Kitchen.

I was paired up with Jon Bon Jovi‘s dad, Mr John Bongiovi Sr. for the event — and although it was a scorcher out there on the links, everyone had a fantastic time.

Listen to the recap above!

At the JBJ Soul Kitchen, a place is ready for you if you are hungry, or if you hunger to make a difference in your community… a healthy meal can feed the soul.

Check out a bunch of photos from the event below and please consider helping out the JBJ Soul Foundation/JBJ Soul Kitchen in any way you can!

 

 

Shannon in the Morning/WCBS-FM

More from Scott Shannon
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCBS-FM 101.1

Big Show PodcastScott Shannon Weekly Podcast
Sunday 7am-11amScott Shannon's new show featuring artist interviews, song countdowns, one-hit-wonders and commentary from Scott.
Radio.com app

Listen Live