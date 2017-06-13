FORE! Scott Shannon Hits the Links In Support of JBJ Soul Foundation

Yesterday, my good friend and former Big Show member (he’ll ALWAYS be a member!) Joe Nolan and I were proud to be part of the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation’s celebrity charity golf outing – at Colt’s Neck Golf Club in Colt’s Neck, NJ – to benefit the good people and good work they’re doing at the JBJ Soul Kitchen.
I was paired up with Jon Bon Jovi‘s dad, Mr John Bongiovi Sr. for the event — and although it was a scorcher out there on the links, everyone had a fantastic time.
Listen to the recap above!
At the JBJ Soul Kitchen, a place is ready for you if you are hungry, or if you hunger to make a difference in your community… a healthy meal can feed the soul.
Check out a bunch of photos from the event below and please consider helping out the JBJ Soul Foundation/JBJ Soul Kitchen in any way you can!
—Shannon in the Morning/WCBS-FM