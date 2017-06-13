WIN On CBS-FM: Summer Cash & Splash | Queen & Adam Lambert | The Classic East | Barry ManilowGraceland Presents Elvis Live | Brian Wilson | America | Chicago + Doobie Brothers | More »

Brad Blank’s Son, Harvey, Reviews ‘Cars 3’: It’s ‘stirring me up with lots of emotions’

June 13, 2017 2:15 PM
Filed Under: Brad Blanks, movies

Following in the footsteps of his father, red carpet veteran Brad Blanks, young Harvey Blanks is looking to carve himself a place at the media table. Harvey’s first venture into the spotlight is with a review of Cars 3, which he says is “really stirring me up with lots of emotions.”

 

Watch the trailer below.

 

Harvey’s words on the movie’s lead, the legendary Lightning McQueen (voiced by Owen Wilson), struck a chord with CBS-FM morning show host Scott Shannon: “No matter how old you are, you scan still do great things.”

Listen to Harvey Blank’s review above.

