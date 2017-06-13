Brad Blank’s Son, Harvey, Reviews ‘Cars 3’: It’s ‘stirring me up with lots of emotions’

Following in the footsteps of his father, red carpet veteran Brad Blanks, young Harvey Blanks is looking to carve himself a place at the media table. Harvey’s first venture into the spotlight is with a review of Cars 3, which he says is “really stirring me up with lots of emotions.”

Harvey’s words on the movie’s lead, the legendary Lightning McQueen (voiced by Owen Wilson), struck a chord with CBS-FM morning show host Scott Shannon: “No matter how old you are, you scan still do great things.”

