WIN On CBS-FM: Summer Cash & Splash | Queen & Adam Lambert | The Classic East | Barry ManilowGraceland Presents Elvis Live | Brian Wilson | America | Chicago + Doobie Brothers | More »

Guns N’ Roses Pay Tribute to Axl Rose’s Dog with AC/DC Cover

"When I'm singing this song... in my head, I see this little dog of ours with me on stage." June 13, 2017 1:58 PM
Filed Under: AC/DC, Guns N' Roses
By Abby Hassler 
Guns N’ Roses banded together to support frontman Axl Rose at their encore performance at Letzigrund Stadion in Zurich, Switzerland on June 7.

Related: Guns N’ Roses ‘Assembling Ideas’ for Possible New Album

The band covered the AC/DC hit “Whole Lotta Rosie” in tribute to Rose’s dog, Rosie, who passed away earlier that day.

“When we play this song, nobody really knows that I… when I’m singing this song, I actually, in my head, I see this little dog of ours with me on stage, ’cause she’s always so f—— happy,” Rose told the crowd. “Before we came to the show today, she passed away. So we’ll dedicate this to her. Kind of the whole show for me in mind has been for Rosie.”

Watch the video below.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From WCBS-FM 101.1

Big Show PodcastScott Shannon Weekly Podcast
Sunday 7am-11amScott Shannon's new show featuring artist interviews, song countdowns, one-hit-wonders and commentary from Scott.

Listen Live