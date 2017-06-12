CBS-FM’s Scott Shannon, Dan Taylor Remember Adam West on WCBS-FM

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

No doubt you’ve already heard the news of the passing of TV’s Batman, Adam West.

Today on Shannon in the Morning, the crew discussed the life and impact Adam West’s Batman had on each other’s lives and remember their favorite parts of his incredible character on television and the big screen — from the ’60s through the ’80s.

“Of all the other different Batmen, and there’s been several of them but he’s, in my head, the original,” said Scott Shannon this morning.

Kermit says Adam is his ‘top 2 Batman,” of all time. “I’d throw Christian Bale up there and cartoon Batman — he’s nowhere close to Clooney, who’s at the bottom. And Val Kilmer’s towards the bottom.”

We're talking about the loss of #adamwest today on the Big Show. Here's producer @louie3020 w/ prob his fav guest ever at @wcbsfm! pic.twitter.com/FrTi2Uq0iZ — Scott Shannon (@ScottShannonCBS) June 12, 2017

WCBS-FM’s Dan Taylor also remembers Adam West and his visit to WCBS-FM back in 2010.

“One of the most memorable, fun interviews I ever had was when Adam West walked through that door and he came into the studio,” remembers Dan Taylor. “And I remember one of the first things he said when he came in — we were playing one of the songs from James Bond… and he looked over at a poster of the Beatles that we had in the studio — and it was pretty remarkable because he said ‘Oh my God, it’s the ’60s — Beatles, Bond and Batman!’ And that set the tone for what it was all about.”

Listen and watch their moving tributes above.

–Joe Cingrana/WCBS-FM