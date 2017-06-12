WIN On CBS-FM: Summer Cash & Splash | Queen & Adam Lambert | The Classic East | Barry ManilowGraceland Presents Elvis Live | Brian Wilson | America | Chicago + Doobie Brothers | More »

John Elliot Surprises Daughter With Trip to Tony Awards, Gets Left for VP Joe Biden

June 12, 2017 3:49 PM
The 71st Tony Awards were hosted by Kevin Spacey at Radio City Music Hall last night (June 11), and CBS2 weatherman John Elliot seized the opportunity to surprise his daughter, Elizabeth, with a trip to the show and some schmoozing at an after party later that night at the Plaza Hotel.

The father-daughter duo looked to be having a great time.

It was at the after party where Elizabeth got the photo she had been waiting for: with Cool Uncle Joe himself, Vice President Joe Biden. The VP spotted Elizabeth in the crowd and asked if she would like a photo, and when there was no one around to take it for them, Biden simply said “Let’s do a selfie.”

Shannon in the Morning/WCBS-FM

More from Scott Shannon
