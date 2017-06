A-ha‘s “Take On Me” is already a catchy pop hit, but we’re always open to hearing new interpretations.

The former Billboard #1 from 1985 has been covered by YouTuber Davie504, who specializes in slappin’ the bass. He’s previously created bass versions of Nirvana, Metallica, Pink Floyd, and AC/DC. Watch “Bass On Me” up top and watch the groundbreaking music video for “Take On Me” below.

–E.J. Judge/WCBS-FM