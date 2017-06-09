Stephan Jenkins Never Expected Third Eye Blind’s ‘Semi-Charmed Life’ to be a Hit

(Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Live from the StubHub Studio, & checking in on the Big Show star phone today is a guy who’s sold over 12 million records with his band Third Eye Blind! Stephan Jenkins joins the program this morning to chat with us about the band’s 20th-anniversary re-release of their self-titled album which is out today, plus their current ‘Summer Gods’ tour coming to the area at the end of June.

Certainly, you know the band, especially their massive hit “Semi-Charmed Life” which was released, brace yourself, 20 years ago back in June of 1997 on their self-titled debut. Today, the band has re-released the album with some extra songs, demos and more.

Speaking about the band’s debut single, Stephan says he never expected it to be such a hit.

“I thought it was too dirty to play on the radio,” says Stephan.

stream "Semi-Charmed Life (Demo)" from our newly expanded third eye blind 20th anniversary edition album on @Spotify https://t.co/xiCLqUsSll — Third Eye Blind (@ThirdEyeBlind) June 8, 2017

Stephan also admitted that the band had plans for a new release this year but that’s kind of tough when you haven’t recorded it yet.

“This summer we were supposed to put out a new album, called Summer Gods, so that’s the name of the tour — we haven’t gotten around to recording the actual record yet!”

Third Eye Blind are currently packing up and heading out on the road with Silversun Pickups starting tonight in Miami. The band will be performing their s/t debut front to back plus adding in some extras for fans along the way. The tour makes a stop in the Tri-state area on June 23rd and 24th.

The band will be at Jones Beach on June 24th, and Stephen says they picked that location specifically.

“It’s my favorite venue to play,” says Stephan. “It’s gotta be that and Mt Fuji are two of my favorite places to play in the world.”

Listen to our full interview with frontman Stephan Jenkins above and visit the band’s website for full tour dates, album extras and more.

—Shannon in the Morning/WCBS-FM