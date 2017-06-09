James Corden Takes Tom Cruise on ‘Tom’s Cruise’ Up River Thames

When Late Show host James Corden found out his buddy Tom Cruise was in London at the same time he was, he knew he had to do one thing; “turn on the dream factory!”

That factory produced a bonafide gem: ‘Tom’s Cruise On the River Thames Corden.’

Watch above as the two celebs take a trip up London’s famous waterway as James gives him a tour of the Tom Cruise-movie themed ship and fans join them for a Risky Business sock-sliding contest, Tom mixes drinks in the Cocktail room, and a Top Gun “You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling” sing-a-long!

