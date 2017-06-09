Carole King’s ‘Tapestry’ Hyde Park London Concert Comes to Theaters with Intro from Scott Shannon

Chances are you weren’t in London when Carole King performed in the U.K. for the first time in 27 years last year. Fortunately, Carole King: Tapestry – Captured Live at Hyde Park London will be coming to about 600 movie theaters across the United States on July 11th.

King performed her landmark album Tapestry in its entirety for the first time during the Hyde Park show. The performance included guest appearances from James Taylor, Elton John, Graham Nash, David Crosby, and others. Along with the performance, the screening will include an interview with Carole and an on-screen introduction from CBS-FM’s morning show host Scott Shannon.

“As a long time fan of Carole King, I consider it a great honor to be even a small part of this project. There are very few iconic albums, but Tapestry is definitely one of them,” says Shannon.

Watch the preview below.

Tickets for Carole King: Tapestry – Captured Live at Hyde Park London can be purchased through www.FathomEvents.com and participating box offices.

–E.J. Judge/WCBS-FM