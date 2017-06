Michael Jackson‘s “Billie Jean” is a timeless classic with a truly memorable video. Don’t bother covering the song if you’re not going to bring your A-game.

Bottles Boys did. The band from Denmark believes “everything can be played on bottles,” and they prove it by adding a new technique to their routine: double beer bottles. Watch the video above to see for yourself.

RELATED: Pentatonix Cover Michael Jackson Through the Years, A Cappella