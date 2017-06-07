‘Did You Hear About The 2 Radios Who Got Married?’: The Comedy Kids’ Best Jokes

Laughter is the best medicine and third graders Max Chwatko and Alex Travin are doing their part to help people heal.

The comedy duo — both eight years old — from Chappaqua, NY started telling jokes to fellow students at Roaring Brook elementary school for donations to pediatric brain cancer research; Max’s little sister, Scarlett (six years old), was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016. During her stay, hospital staff would leave her jokes in a handmade box by her door.

Max and Alex would raise $20,000 over the course of a month and branched out into a nation-wide Comedy Kids campaign. While in the CBS-FM studio with Scott Shannon, they shared some of their best jokes.

Max: Did you hear about the two radios who got married? The wedding wasn’t much, but the reception was great.

Alex: What kind of shoes do plumbers wear? Clogs.

Max: What do you call a fake noodle? An imPASTA.

Watch the full video above and find more information at comedykids.org.