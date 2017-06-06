Bill Murray Covers Van Morrison at First Music Gig

By Annie Reuter

Bill Murray made his debut as a musician at the Dresden Music Festival in Germany on Sunday (June 4). During his set, the comedian performed songs from his forthcoming debut classical album New Worlds and covered Van Morrison’s “When Will I Ever Learn To Live In God?”

Several fans captured part of Murray’s performance on social media, where the comedian can be heard belting away. At the end of his set, the comedian/actor/musician threw red roses to the crowd.

New Worlds will be released in September and features Murray performing literary readings over chamber music led by cellist Jan Vogler, reports NME. The readings include works by Walt Whitman, Ernest Hemingway, and Mark Twain and the music features pieces by Johann Sebastian Bach, Franz Schubert and Astor Piazzolla.

Unglaublich! 🎼❤️ #billmurray #vanmorrison #dresdnermusikfestspiele #kulturpalastdresden A post shared by Steffi (@cutting_ice_to_snow) on Jun 4, 2017 at 9:41am PDT