#OneLoveManchester: Police and Fans Dance In Unity Outside Benefit Concert

June 5, 2017 9:25 AM
Filed Under: Ariana Grande
(Photo by Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester)

 

This past Sunday, Ariana Grande and tons of her contemporaries; Friends, artists, and celebrities alike joined in unity at the Old Traffard Stadium “Steel Ring” in Manchester, UK to pay tribute to and honor the victims of the terrible tragedy that unfolded just two weeks before in the same city – as well as the most recent victims of terror in London that happened the night prior to the event – with over 50,000 fans in attendance.

Hoping to raise two and a half million dollars, the official count was closer to thirteen and a half million!

Although the night was full of emotional performances from Pharrell and Miley Cyrus, to Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Black Eyed Peas, one moment off-stage stood out to us this morning.

As you can see below, a fan captured this moment when fans erupted into dance with the Poice officers who were on hand in force to protect and serve.

Here’s an adorable artist’s rendering of the scene above. So touching.

Listen above as the Shannon in the Morning crew discusses #ONELOVEMANCHESTER on the Big Show this morning.

Shannon in the Morning/WCBS-FM

