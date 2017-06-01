Bob Seger Announces 2017 North American Tour: But is it His Last?

By Hayden Wright

As rumors of his impending retirement swirl, rock icon Bob Seger has announced a 2017 North American tour with his Silver Bullet Band. The concerts span across the continent and include cities like Boston, Detroit, Atlanta and Dallas.

This week, Seger drew attention when a strange video appeared on his website: Archival footage from his career flashed across the screen with hints of a new tour and the words “One Last Time.” At present, Seger’s representatives haven’t confirmed whether this 2017 tour will be his final run, but let’s put it this way: Now might be a very good time to finally see Bob Seger in concert.

The tour kicks off August 24 in Toledo, Ohio and wraps up in Phoenix, Arizona on October 28. In a press release, Seger’s management confirms that dates in L.A., Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Minneapolis and more will be announced soon. Tickets for most dates go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10:00 am local via Live Nation.

2017 Runaway Train Tour Dates:

8/24: Toledo, OH. @ Huntington Center

8/26: Moline, IL. @ iWireless Center

8/30: Green Bay, WI. @ Resch Center

9/2: Indianapolis, IN. @ Klipsch Music Center

9/7: Saginaw, MI. @ Dow Event Center

9/9: Detroit, MI. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

9/12: Rochester, NY. @ Blue Cross Arena

9/14: Boston, MA. @ TD Garden

9/16: Uncasville, CT. @ Mohegan

9/19: Grand Rapids, MI. @ Van Andel Arena

9/21: Cincinnati, OH. @ U.S. Bank Arena

9/23: Detroit, MI. @ Palace of Auburn Hills

9/28: Pittsburgh, PA. @ PPG Paints Arena

9/30: Columbus, OH. @ Nationwide Arena

10/5: Greenville, SC. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

10/7: Atlanta, GA. @ Infinite Energy Arena

10/10: Des Moines, IA. @ Wells Fargo Arena

10/12: St. Louis, MO. @ Scottrade Center

10/14: Kansas City, MO. @ Sprint Center

10/19: Houston, TX. @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

10/21: Dallas, TX. @ Ford Center at The Star

10/24: Austin, TX. @ Frank Erwin Center

10/26 : Denver, CO. @ Pepsi Center

10/28: Phoenix, AZ. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena