Olivia Newton-John Says Breast Cancer is Back

By Robyn Collins
Singer and actress, Olivia Newton-John was previously diagnosed with breast cancer 25 years ago. The artist was eventually given a clear report.
The Grease star has postponed a series of tour dates in the US and Canada after discovering that the disease has spread to her spine.
A statement on her Facebook page read: “The back pain that initially caused her to postpone the first half of her concert tour, has turned out to be breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum.
“In addition to natural wellness therapies, Olivia will complete a short course of photon radiation therapy and is confident she will be back later in the year, better than ever, to celebrate her shows.”
After surviving a cancer diagnosis in 1992, Newton-John became a champion for others facing the disease. She set up the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness research centre in Melbourne, Australia.
Celebrities have offered support to the singer on social media with Ru Paul tweeting: “Let’s all send Olivia healing love energy.”
Actress Sara Bareilles also wrote: “My heart and prayers are with you @olivianj. You are the bravest and the strongest!!”
So upsetting. Prayers for one of my favorite people.
Dan Taylor (@dantaylor) May 31, 2017
Let's all send Olivia healing love energy. @olivianj
(@RuPaul) May 30, 2017
My heart and prayers are with you @olivianj. You are the bravest and the strongest!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️
Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) May 30, 2017
