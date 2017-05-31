WIN On CBS-FM: The Beach Boys | Janet Jackson | America | Chicago + Doobie Brothers | Happy Together TourMore »

Jerry Garcia’s Guitar Headed To Auction At Brooklyn Bowl, Could Net Over $1 Million

May 31, 2017 4:23 PM
Filed Under: Grateful Dead, Jerry Garcia

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A guitar that Jerry Garcia played everywhere from San Francisco’s Winterland Ballroom to Egypt’s Great Pyramids is headed to auction on Wednesday night.

The Grateful Dead front man’s guitar — named Wolf — will be offered at the Brooklyn Bowl bowling alley, restaurant and music venue. The proceeds are earmarked for the Montgomery, Alabama-based Southern Poverty Law Center.

The guitar is being sold by devoted Deadhead Daniel Pritzker, a philanthropist, musician and film director who bought the instrument in 2002 for $790,000.

It’s predicted that the guitar could fetch over $1 million this time around.

gettyimages 110154803 Jerry Garcia’s Guitar Headed To Auction At Brooklyn Bowl, Could Net Over $1 Million

Tiger and Wolf, two of Grateful Dead Leader Jerry Garcia’s guitars. The Guitarist played regularly on these guitars over his 30 year career. (credit: David LEFRANC/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

“I’ve been a fan of The Dead since I was a kid, and playing this iconic guitar over the past 15 years has been a privilege,” said Pritzker. “But the time is right for Wolf to do some good.”

SPLC President Richard Cohen said the organization is grateful Pritzker “is willing to part with this piece of music history to support the SPLC’s mission fighting hate and bigotry.”

