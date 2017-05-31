Comedian Kathy Griffin Facing Backlash Over ‘Tasteless’ Trump Joke

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Have you ever noticed how some people don’t know they’ve made a mistake until all of their friends end up getting angry?

Alleged comedian Kathy Griffin is facing some backlash over an Instagram post showing her holding what looked like the severed head of our Commander-In-Chief, Donald J Trump.

The post has since been taken down and replaced with an apology video.

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. A post shared by Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) on May 30, 2017 at 4:53pm PDT

Responses to Kathy’s little “joke” have been varied. Chelsea Clinton chimed in saying “This is vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president.”

This is vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president. https://t.co/zIiuKoMyFw — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 30, 2017

And CNN’s Anderson Cooper also had some words for Kathy.

For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate. — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) May 31, 2017

What do you think? Should Kathy be able to make a joke no matter who gets offended or do you think she went too far? Let us know in the comments!

