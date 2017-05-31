WIN On CBS-FM: The Beach Boys | Janet Jackson | America | Chicago + Doobie Brothers | Happy Together TourMore »

Comedian Kathy Griffin Facing Backlash Over ‘Tasteless’ Trump Joke

May 31, 2017 8:40 AM
Filed Under: donald trump, Kathy Griffin
(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

 

Have you ever noticed how some people don’t know they’ve made a mistake until all of their friends end up getting angry?

Alleged comedian Kathy Griffin is facing some backlash over an Instagram post showing her holding what looked like the severed head of our Commander-In-Chief, Donald J Trump.

The post has since been taken down and replaced with an apology video.

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong.

A post shared by Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) on

Responses to Kathy’s little “joke” have been varied. Chelsea Clinton chimed in saying “This is vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president.”

And CNN’s Anderson Cooper also had some words for Kathy.

 

What do you think? Should Kathy be able to make a joke no matter who gets offended or do you think she went too far? Let us know in the comments!

Read more HERE.

 

–Joe Cingrana/Shannon in the Morning

