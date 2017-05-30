WIN On CBS-FM: The Beach Boys | Janet Jackson | America | Chicago + Doobie Brothers | Happy Together TourMore »

Scott Shannon Pays Tribute to the Late Gregg Allman

Farewell to the 'Midnight Rider' May 30, 2017 10:24 AM

Shock and sadness gripped the music world over the weekend with the passing of legendary guitarist Gregg Allman at the age of 69.

“When I was a kid growing up, I liked mostly Top 40 music… but one of the groups that I really was fond of was the Allman Brothers Band, and the first album that I really got into was called Idlewild South.”

“I’ve obviously been to see the Allman Brothers Band a couple of times, I saw them one time when Duane Allman was still alive. But back then they were called the Allman Joys — and this guy (Gregg Allman) would stand there with his eyes closed, head up to the ceiling and just play his guitar.”

Listen to the full chat above.

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 28: Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band performs at The Beacon Theatre on October 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Artists Pay Respects to Gregg Allman

Gregg Allman Dead at 69

 

