Scott Shannon Pays Tribute to the Late Gregg Allman

Shock and sadness gripped the music world over the weekend with the passing of legendary guitarist Gregg Allman at the age of 69.

“When I was a kid growing up, I liked mostly Top 40 music… but one of the groups that I really was fond of was the Allman Brothers Band, and the first album that I really got into was called Idlewild South.”

“I’ve obviously been to see the Allman Brothers Band a couple of times, I saw them one time when Duane Allman was still alive. But back then they were called the Allman Joys — and this guy (Gregg Allman) would stand there with his eyes closed, head up to the ceiling and just play his guitar.”

Listen to the full chat above.

—Shannon in the Morning/WCBS-FM