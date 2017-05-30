Jaden Smith Had Cheese in His Pancakes, Tweets Nonsense in Response

Jaden Smith, the somewhat ‘out there’ artistic savant son of Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith, apparently doesn’t enjoy cheese in his pancakes (wait, is there ANYONE who does like that?) and lashed out at the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto in Canada in response to the culinary faux-pas.

He said a recent meal there made him want to “throw up” on himself.

The Four Seasons In Toronto Spiked My Pancakes With Cheese, I'm Surprised I'm Still Alive. — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) May 27, 2017

The Four Seasons In Toronto Just Made Me Want to Throw Up On MySelf. — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) May 27, 2017

Will and Jada’s son even went on saying he hopes to be disallowed from ever staying at the hotel: “I hope the Four Seasons in Toronto puts me on the no stay list.”

I Hope The Four Seasons In Toronto Puts Me On The No Stay List. — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) May 27, 2017

Were pretty sure he can put himself on that list anytime he wants.

—Shannon in the Morning/WCBS-FM