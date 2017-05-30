Jaden Smith Had Cheese in His Pancakes, Tweets Nonsense in Response

Jaden Smith, the somewhat ‘out there’ artistic savant son of Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith, apparently doesn’t enjoy cheese in his pancakes (wait, is there ANYONE who does like that?) and lashed out at the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto in Canada in response to the culinary faux-pas.
He said a recent meal there made him want to “throw up” on himself.
Will and Jada’s son even went on saying he hopes to be disallowed from ever staying at the hotel: “I hope the Four Seasons in Toronto puts me on the no stay list.”
Were pretty sure he can put himself on that list anytime he wants.
