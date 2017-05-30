WIN On CBS-FM: The Beach Boys | Janet Jackson | America | Chicago + Doobie Brothers | Happy Together TourMore »

Watch Bruce Springsteen Surprise Fans at Steven Van Zandt Concert

The duo performed "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out" and covered Marvin Gaye. May 30, 2017 11:31 AM
Filed Under: Bruce Springsteen, Steven Van Zandt

By Hayden Wright

Concertgoers attended a Steven Van Zandt show at New Jersey’s Count Basie Theatre expecting a solo evening of Van Zandt’s diverse catalog. During the show’s encore, the fans got even more than they paid for when Bruce Springsteen appeared on stage to perform “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out” with the E Street Band guitarist.

A representative for the theater told Billboard the crowd “erupted” when the Boss appeared onstage. Van Zandt introduced Springsteen to the audience as “a friend who’s out of work.” The duo also performed Marvin Gaye’s “Can I Get A Witness” and “I Don’t Want to Go Home.”

Van Zandt is currently promoting SOULFIRE, his latest album with the Disciples of Soul. Watch footage from Springsteen’s surprise appearance below.

 

