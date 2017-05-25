WIN On CBS-FM: The Beach Boys | Janet Jackson | The Classic EastA Night At The Disco | Sal Valentinetti | AmericaUltimate Doo Wop Show | Happy Together TourMore »

Rolling Stones Guitarist Ronnie Wood Treated for Lung Lesion

He is expected to make a full recovery. May 25, 2017 7:32 AM
Filed Under: Rolling Stones, Ronnie Wood, The Rolling Stones

By Jon Wiederhorn

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood had a lung lesion successfully removed, his spokesperson said. Wood, who turns 70 next week, is expected to make a complete recovery.

Related: The Rolling Stones Announce European ‘No Filter’ Tour Dates

Doctors discovered the early stage lesion in a medical exam and immediately took action. Most likely, Wood will not need any further treatment for the condition. The Rolling Stones plan to proceed with their upcoming European tour as scheduled. Dates will begin in September.

Wood replaced Mick Taylor in the band in 1975.

 

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From WCBS-FM 101.1

Big Show PodcastScott Shannon Weekly Podcast
Sunday 7am-11amScott Shannon's new show featuring artist interviews, song countdowns, one-hit-wonders and commentary from Scott.

Listen Live