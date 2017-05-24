WIN On CBS-FM: The Beach Boys | Janet Jackson | The Classic EastA Night At The Disco | Sal Valentinetti | AmericaUltimate Doo Wop Show | Happy Together TourMore »

Tom Cruise Getting Set To Start Filming Top Gun 2

May 24, 2017 10:44 AM
Filed Under: movies, tom cruise, Top Gun

Kick the tires and light the fires!!! Who’s ready to take another ride into the “Danger Zone” with Tom Cruise?

According to Deadline, the second installment of the film is currently in the works, with Tom telling a U.K. morning show that he plans to start filming “in the next year.”

This certainly isn’t the first time Top Gun 2 has come up in conversation. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Tweeted back in 2016 saying he was with Tom to “discuss a little Top Gun.”

And back in October, Tom teased fans on the Graham Norton show saying that if they “could figure it out, I’d love to work on it.”

