Tom Cruise Getting Set To Start Filming Top Gun 2

Kick the tires and light the fires!!! Who’s ready to take another ride into the “Danger Zone” with Tom Cruise?

According to Deadline, the second installment of the film is currently in the works, with Tom telling a U.K. morning show that he plans to start filming “in the next year.”

WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: @TomCruise just confirmed that Top Gun 2 is happening! "I’m gonna start filming it probably in the next year". #sun7 pic.twitter.com/X17xvxz4Q4 — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) May 23, 2017

This certainly isn’t the first time Top Gun 2 has come up in conversation. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Tweeted back in 2016 saying he was with Tom to “discuss a little Top Gun.”

Just got back from a weekend in New Orleans to see my old friend @TomCruise and discuss a little Top Gun 2. pic.twitter.com/vA2xK7S7JS — JERRY BRUCKHEIMER (@BRUCKHEIMERJB) January 26, 2016

And back in October, Tom teased fans on the Graham Norton show saying that if they “could figure it out, I’d love to work on it.”

—Shannon in the Morning/WCBS-FM