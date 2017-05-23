Sir Roger Moore of James Bond Fame Passes After Short Cancer Battle; Celebrities React

More sad news to report today as legendary British actor/author/UNICEF ambassador Sir Roger Moore, most famous for his roles as the dashingly handsome 007, has passed away after a short battle with cancer at the age of 89.

Sir Roger held the James Bond role for seven of the franchise’s films between 1973 and 1985 after taking over for Sean Connery in 1972. Fans will also remember Mr. Moore as Simon Templar from the 1960’s television series The Saint.

Read the statement from Sir Roger’s family below as well as some celebrity reactions to his passing.

#RIPRogerMoore

With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated. pic.twitter.com/6dhiA6dnVg — Sir Roger Moore (@sirrogermoore) May 23, 2017

Devastated to hear about my good friend @sirrogermoore. He was the kindest, warmest, wittiest gentle man. Love to Kristina and his children. pic.twitter.com/CfuPDbTwJT — Joan Collins (@Joancollinsdbe) May 23, 2017

Few are as kind & giving as was Roger Moore. Loving thoughts w his family & friends. He will be missed too by UNICEF pic.twitter.com/fYAEUqAaaw — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) May 23, 2017

💔 #RIP Sir Roger Moore. It was an honor to know you, sir. pic.twitter.com/Uoq4ewczoM — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) May 23, 2017

Oh no.

As if today wasn't already sad enough.

RIP Sir Roger Moore, 89.

A wonderful actor & lovely man. pic.twitter.com/MHi2A6jvTQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 23, 2017

R.I.P Sir Roger Moore. He was the king of cool. — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) May 23, 2017

Saddened @sirrogermoore passed today. Had a great chat about acting & life 6 mo. ago. Generous and kind. RIP Mr. Bond pic.twitter.com/kVd92inLNr — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) May 23, 2017

Saddened to hear Sir Roger Moore has passed away. James Bond should never die. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 23, 2017

I am devastated to learn of Roger Moore’s passing. The first leading role I ever had as a Bond girl was such a new and frightening world and Roger held my hand and guided me through every process. He taught me about work ethic and humility. He was so funny, kind and thoughtful to everyone around him and in that Roger taught me what a movie star really was and should be. Through his lifelong work with UNICEF he showed me the true meaning of being a humanitarian and giving back. He was my Bond. – Jane Seymour A post shared by Jane Seymour (@janeseymour) on May 23, 2017 at 7:46am PDT

Farewell dearest Roger. All our love, Andrew and Madeleine — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) May 23, 2017

Tony & Sir Roger Moore were funny in The Persuaders. Already so sad this day. Children. Innocents. Hands held out 2 those affected. #allies pic.twitter.com/WsYkf6a61V — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 23, 2017

The ultimate James Bond… so sad to hear that Roger Moore has passed away. Thoughts and prayers are with his family…🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/2iU7pl78uG — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) May 23, 2017

Roger Moore , loved him — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) May 23, 2017

Remembering Sir Roger Moore (1927–2017) https://t.co/BiBey1x0Ub 📷: Peter Ruck/BIPs/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/1f9zl1IPgp — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) May 23, 2017

—Shannon in the Morning/WCBS-FM