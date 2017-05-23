WIN On CBS-FM: The Beach Boys | Janet Jackson | The Classic EastA Night At The Disco | Sal Valentinetti | AmericaUltimate Doo Wop Show | Happy Together TourMore »

Sir Roger Moore of James Bond Fame Passes After Short Cancer Battle; Celebrities React

May 23, 2017 9:30 AM
Filed Under: James BOnd, Roger Moore

More sad news to report today as legendary British actor/author/UNICEF ambassador Sir Roger Moore, most famous for his roles as the dashingly handsome 007, has passed away after a short battle with cancer at the age of 89.

See Also:

PETA Responds To Roger Moore Death By Replying to EVERYONE

Paul McCartney Pays Tribute to Roger Moore

Sir Roger held the James Bond role for seven of the franchise’s films between 1973 and 1985 after taking over for Sean Connery in 1972. Fans will also remember Mr. Moore as Simon Templar from the 1960’s television series The Saint.

Read the statement from Sir Roger’s family below as well as some celebrity reactions to his passing.

#RIPRogerMoore

See Also:

 

Shannon in the Morning/WCBS-FM

More from Scott Shannon
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCBS-FM 101.1

Big Show PodcastScott Shannon Weekly Podcast
Sunday 7am-11amScott Shannon's new show featuring artist interviews, song countdowns, one-hit-wonders and commentary from Scott.

Listen Live