Sir Roger Moore of James Bond Fame Passes After Short Cancer Battle; Celebrities React

More sad news to report today as legendary British actor/author/UNICEF ambassador Sir Roger Moore, most famous for his roles as the dashingly handsome 007, has passed away after a short battle with cancer at the age of 89.
Sir Roger held the James Bond role for seven of the franchise’s films between 1973 and 1985 after taking over for Sean Connery in 1972. Fans will also remember Mr. Moore as Simon Templar from the 1960’s television series The Saint.
Read the statement from Sir Roger’s family below as well as some celebrity reactions to his passing.
I am devastated to learn of Roger Moore’s passing. The first leading role I ever had as a Bond girl was such a new and frightening world and Roger held my hand and guided me through every process. He taught me about work ethic and humility. He was so funny, kind and thoughtful to everyone around him and in that Roger taught me what a movie star really was and should be. Through his lifelong work with UNICEF he showed me the true meaning of being a humanitarian and giving back. He was my Bond. – Jane Seymour
