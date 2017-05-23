WIN On CBS-FM: The Beach Boys | Janet Jackson | The Classic EastA Night At The Disco | Sal Valentinetti | AmericaUltimate Doo Wop Show | Happy Together TourMore »

PETA Responds To Roger Moore Death By Replying to EVERYONE

May 23, 2017
Filed Under: PETA, Roger Moore, social media

Earlier today news broke about the loss of former James Bond actor, Sir Roger Moore. As the Internet responded with notes about his famous roles, his work with UNICEF and more, there was one stand-out that had us scratching our heads.

PETA – People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is also a rather large fan of Sir Roger, specifically for the work he had done fighting for abused circus animals and the cruelty of foie gras farming, for which he even narrated a video for.

We noticed something peculiar after receiving a reply from the organization’s Twitter account. It seems, possibly an intern with a lot to prove has been replying to just about every single media mention of Sir Roger with a mix of two alternating messages:

“Sir Roger Moore called out animal abuse w/ wit & charm, & was always an inspiration to work with.”

AND…

“Animals have lost a dear friend with the passing of Sir Roger Moore.”

You can see a sampling of their responses below. A quick look at their account @PETA, however, will show you just how busy the intern was today!

 

