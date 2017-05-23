PETA Responds To Roger Moore Death By Replying to EVERYONE

Earlier today news broke about the loss of former James Bond actor, Sir Roger Moore. As the Internet responded with notes about his famous roles, his work with UNICEF and more, there was one stand-out that had us scratching our heads.

See Also: Sir Roger Moore of James Bond Fame Passes After Short Cancer Battle; Celebrities React

PETA – People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is also a rather large fan of Sir Roger, specifically for the work he had done fighting for abused circus animals and the cruelty of foie gras farming, for which he even narrated a video for.

We noticed something peculiar after receiving a reply from the organization’s Twitter account. It seems, possibly an intern with a lot to prove has been replying to just about every single media mention of Sir Roger with a mix of two alternating messages:

“Sir Roger Moore called out animal abuse w/ wit & charm, & was always an inspiration to work with.”

AND…

“Animals have lost a dear friend with the passing of Sir Roger Moore.”

You can see a sampling of their responses below. A quick look at their account @PETA, however, will show you just how busy the intern was today!

—Shannon in the Morning/WCBS-FM