This Week in History: The Clash Have a Run-In With the Law, Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ Cover, Courtney Love’s Credit Trouble

May 23, 2017 11:10 AM
Filed Under: Courtney Love, Joe Strummer, Nirvana, The Clash, This Week In History

With This Week in History, “Brooklyn’s Own” Joe Causi looks back at Joe Strummer’s clash with the law, one of music’s most memorable album covers, and Courtney Love’s bad credit.

 

1980

joe strummer 600 This Week in History: The Clash Have a Run In With the Law, Nirvanas Nevermind Cover, Courtney Loves Credit Trouble

(AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

The Clash are no strangers to law and disorder. But an altercation from 1980 would be a turning point for Joe Strummer.

During a show in Hamberg, Germany on May 20th, Strummer struck a violent member of the crowd on the head with his guitar. Strummer would be released after an alcohol test came up negative; more importantly, Strummer vowed to never meet violence with violence again, saying, “It was a watershed — violence had really controlled me for once.”

 

1991

ap 611794400739 This Week in History: The Clash Have a Run In With the Law, Nirvanas Nevermind Cover, Courtney Loves Credit Trouble

(AP Photo/Robert Sorbo, File)

On May 23, 1991, Nirvana were at Jay Aaron Studios in Los Angeles for publicity shots prior to the release of their second studio album, Nevermind, where underwater photographer Kirk Weddle would shoot one of the most recognizable and memorable album covers ever.

Kurt Cobain and Dave Grohl found inspiration from a TV documentary on water babies, but, due to the graphic nature of the images, commissioned Weddle to shoot several babies submerged in the Olympic-size swimming pool. Spencer Eldon was the five-month-old child chosen and became the focal point for one of most well-known album covers ever created.

 

2009

119986582 10 This Week in History: The Clash Have a Run In With the Law, Nirvanas Nevermind Cover, Courtney Loves Credit Trouble

(Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

There’s no escaping your debt and Courtney Love found that out the hard way in 2009.

After racking up over $350,000 in overdue charges on three separate cards, American Express decided to take her to court, saying they had suspended Love’s Gold Card after she “failed and refused” to make payments.

 

