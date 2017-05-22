Chris Cornell Burial Details Emerge, Former Bandmates Comment about Late Frontman

By Jon Wiederhorn
Soundgarden vocalist Chris Cornell will be buried at a private funeral service at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Friday (May 26), reports the AP.
Until recently, no one from the band has commented on the death of Cornell, 52, who was found in his Detroit hotel room May 17, dead from an apparent suicide. Now, drummer Matt Cameron has posted a short, heartfelt note.
“My dark knight is gone,” he wrote on Facebook. “Thank you for the incredible outpouring of kindness and love.”
Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready, who performed with Cornell in the Seattle supergroup Temple of the Dog, has also commented about the late vocalist.
“Chris Cornell painted in song the darkness and beauty of life in Seattle,” he told the Seattle Times. “Chris means a lot to me today, as he trusted me to play on Temple. He handed me a dream in getting to actually play on beautiful songs. Informed how I would play on Pearl Jam records in the future, I believe. He gave me the break into the music business I’d wanted since I was 11. He was a friend I will miss. I miss you, brother.”
Pearl Jam posted a photo of Cornell and his dog on Facebook.
Yesterday, Cornell’s Audioslave bandmate, guitarist Tom Morello, posted a photo on Instagram of the band onstage with the caption, “Welcome to Heaven.” Over the weekend, he posted a poem about the late singer:
You’re a prince, you’re a snare, you’re a shadow
You’re twilight and star burn and shade
You’re a sage, you’re a wound shared, you’re masked
You’re a pillar of smoke, you’re a platinum heart
You’re a brush fire, you’re caged, you’re free
Your vision pierces, you do not see
You are pieces strewn on the hillside
You’re open armed, you’re armed, you’re true
You’re a revealer of visions, you’re the passenger, you’re a never fading scar
You’re twilight and star burn and shade
You’re the secret veiled, you’re the secret revealed, you’re surrounded no more
You’re not there, now you’re always here
Youre a handsome groom, a loving father, a haunted stairwell
You’re the clear bell ringing, the mountains echo your song
Maybe no one has ever known you
You are twilight and star burn and shade
