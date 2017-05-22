WIN On CBS-FM: The Beach Boys | Janet Jackson | America | A Night At The Disco | Sal Valentinetti | The Classic East | Ultimate Doo Wop Show | Happy Together TourMore »

‘China Test Girls’ Starring Danny Trejo, Gets Soundtrack by Yoko Ono

The bloody arthouse thriller is set to music by Yoko Ono and Peter Bjorn & John. May 22, 2017 3:00 PM
Wait, Danny Trejo is playing a bad-ass in a gritty new film? It’s certainly no stretch for the actor. However, what may be an unexpected addition to the new Frankie Latina directed film China Test Girls, is its soundtrack.

The bloody arthouse thriller is set to music by Yoko Ono and Peter Bjorn & John.

In the movie, a fashion photographer gets more than she bargained for when a roll of film in a used camera contains sinister imagery of high-society menace that sends her into a labyrinth of imminent danger. The film stars Danny Trejo, Sasha Grey, Cade Carradine, Kumar Pallana and Cookie Johnson among others and according to COS, is slated for release later this year.

Watch the trailer below.

