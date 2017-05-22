Cher Performs, Accepts Icon Award at 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Just one day after her 71st birthday, Cher proved once again that can indeed turn back time (and turn on some auto-tune) at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards with an epic performance of her hits “Believe” and “If I Could Turn Back Time.”

Cher even rocked the sexy see-through outfit she wore on the deck of the U.S. Navy battleship USS Missouri in the original 1989 music video for ‘…Turn Back Time’ which certainly caused a lot of hullabaloo back then and even today!

Watch the performances below!

“Believe”

“If I Could Turn Back Time”

After rocking the house as only Cher could, she was honored with the evening’s prestigious Icon Award. “There was nothing about me that said I was going to be special,” Cher said during her acceptance speech.

“I’ve been doing it for 53 years. This is not an applause thing. I’m 71 yesterday,” Cher said to cheers. “Yes. And I can do a five-minute plank, just saying.”

Watch Cher’s acceptance speech below.

–Joe Cingrana/Shannon in the Morning