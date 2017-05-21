Incubus Remembers Chris Cornell with Stirring ‘Black Hole Sun’ Performance

Incubus paid homage to Chris Cornell tonight with a powerful version Soundgarden’s 1994 fan favorite, “Black Hole Sun.”

Related: Incubus on New Album Inspiration: ‘Live in Dark Times, My Friend’

The band performed the song as the last song in their energetic KROQ Weenie Roast Y Fiesta set at Stub Hub Center in Carson, CA. The open air stadium was packed with more than 25,000 attendees, clearly floored by the tribute.

“All night tonight my thoughts with my brother Chris Cornell,” said Boyd. He is one of three people that made me want to be a singer. He taught me how to be heavy and look for beauty at the same time. He was a huge influence on me and he was a huge influence on our band and so many other bands here tonight. So, I just wanted to say to Chris, I love you wherever you are. We will never forget you.”

Boyd then beckoned Cage The Elephant’s Matthew Schultz to join him on stage for what would be a powerful duet.

The Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman was found dead in his hotel room at the MGM Grand Detroit Wednesday (May 17) night. He was 52 years old.

Incubus Weenie Roast Setlist