Michelle Pfeiffer On Hearing Her Name In Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk”

It was a big night at the premiere of the new HBO movie, The Wizard of Lies. In midtown Manhattan, all the stars rolled out to talk about the most infamous story in Wall Street history — the Ponzi scheme of Bernie Madoff.

Robert De Niro brilliantly plays the cold, cruel and secretive Bernie Madoff. His wife, Ruth Madoff, is played by the beautiful Michelle Pfeiffer. I asked Michelle about why she felt Ruth stuck with him throughout the whole trial, continually rooting for her husband.

“I think she was the only love she ever knew, her first love, her only love,” said Michelle.

After our banter about the movie and the Madoffs, I had an even more important line of questioning for one of the most iconic beauties of the last 30 years. I had to ask her what she thought when she first heard Bruno Mars sing about her in the hit song “Uptown Funk.”

He happily sings, “Michelle Pfeiffer, that white gold.” Michelle blushed, laughed and proceeded to tell me what she thinks of the song:

“I was really shocked and bewildered and kind of flattered. Wow, that’s cool. But sometimes I’m in an exercise class and I’m kind of embarrassed!”

Wow. How humble is she? It was as if no one had ever asked her that question before!

The Wizard of Lies is on HBO, Saturday, May 20th at 8pm.

—Brad Blanks/Shannon in the Morning