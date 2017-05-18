95-Year-Old Rock Star Plays New Jersey Bar Every Week

Three times a week for the last 16 years, 95-year-old musician Jerry Mendelson performs for diners looking for a little entertainment to go along with their crab cakes.

He’s no newbie to the music scene; Jerry’s father used to drive him to gigs at churches and clubs when he was just 16; he was the organist at Radio City Music Hall for the holiday productions; he was the back-up organist at Yankee Stadium for two seasons; was featured at the 1964 World’s Fair; worked with Tony Bennett and Ray Charles among other triumphs.

These days you can hear Jerry performing Sinatra classics and taking Zeppelin requests at the Ivy Inn in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ.

Read all about Jerry right HERE.

Listen as we discuss Jerry on the Big Show Podcast below, as well as our tribute to Chris Cornell, Brad Blanks talks with Michelle Pfeiffer on the Bernie Madoff red carpet & much more!

–Shannon in the Morning/WCBS-FM