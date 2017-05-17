This Week in History: U2’s Traffic Jam, Donna Summer’s 9/11 Connection, Mariah Carey Battles Eminem

With This Week in History, “Brooklyn’s Own” Joe Causi takes a look into the one of the many traffic jams caused by U2, the theory behind Donna Summer’s death, and Mariah Carey putting one of rap’s biggest names in their place.

1997

It was this week in 1997 when U2 would cause a traffic nightmare in Kansas City after they paid traffic control to close down five lanes so they could shoot the video for “Last Night on Earth.” The shoot was going smoothly until a passing Cadillac crashed into a plate glass window while trying to avoid a cameraman.

2003

Never mess with a diva unless you want to be burned in spectacular fashion.

It was this week in 2003 when Mariah Carey and Eminem would clash. Slim Shady threatened to sample some salacious voicemails Carey left the rapper, but Mariah didn’t stand back, instead calling him “a little girl” and said it was “like dealing with a girlfriend in 7th grade” and he shouldn’t use the voicemails because he would be hearing from her lawyers.

Like any intelligent person, Eminem backed down.

2012

It was May 17, 2012 when the world mourned the loss of Donna Summer. The Queen of Disco lost her battle with lung cancer, which she believed was caused by inhaling toxic particles left in the air after the September 11 attacks in 2001.