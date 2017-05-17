‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Star Dina Manzo Victim of Home Invasion

Reality star Dina Manzo was the victim of a home invasion in Holmdel, New Jersey earlier this week.

The Real Housewives Of New Jersey cast member and boyfriend David Cantin arrived at Cantin’s home last Saturday (5/13) to see two individuals in the home. Reports state Cantin was struck with a baseball bat and Manzo was struck in the face before the two were restrained. The invaders stole an undisclosed amount of cash and jewelry before escaping. Manzo and Cantin would eventually free themselves and call police.

Cantin, as reported by CBS2, was co-owner and vice president of the Hyundai dealership Brad Benson Auto Group based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey; he is well-known in the area and witnesses say the home was a target because it always appears as if no one is home.

Both Manzo and Cantin were released from the hospital and are expected to make a full recovery.