Previously Unreleased Madonna Song Drops, Then Disappears

May 17, 2017 7:35 AM
Filed Under: Madonna

By Jon Wiederhorn

Even die-hard Madonna fans likely failed to notice the recent appearance of a previously unreleased song by the pop legend.

But don’t go looking for it. Shortly after it was posted on iTunes over the weekend, the track, “Behind Me,” disappeared as mysteriously as it surfaced. The cut, which features an artist named Guido Dos Santos, is believed to be a version of “Two Steps Behind Me,” a demo Madonna tracked during sessions for 2015’s Rebel Heart.

The song was originally believed to be a diss track aimed at Lady Gaga, however, Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary refuted the rumor. Despite its short shelf life, “Behind Me” charted in the Top 50 in eight countries, reports NME.

 

 

