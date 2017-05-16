WIN On CBS-FM: $1K Song of the Day | Beach Boys | Janet JacksonRingo Starr | America | Sal ValentinettiJohn Mellencamp | Earth, Wind & Fire / ChicThe Classic East | UB40 | Ultimate Doo Wop ShowMore »

A Vending Machine Full of Luxury Cars? It Exists!

May 16, 2017 8:35 AM
Why does Singapore have a luxury car vending machine and the United States does not? This is a travesty and someone should do something about it ASAP!

Singapore is a country known for its high cost of living and limited space, and that’s why former used car company Autobahn Motors opened up their 15-story “vending machine” — basically a car showroom, turned vertical.

The building can apparently hold up to 60 cars — including Ferrari’s, Bentley’s and Porsche’s — which are all on sale!

Take a look at how it all works in the videos below.

 

 

How would YOU like to visit one of these showrooms?

