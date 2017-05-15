Paul McCartney Reveals ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Look

By Abby Hassler

Paul McCartney looks nearly unrecognizable in his cameo as “Jail Guard 2” for the fifth and latest Pirates of the Caribbean franchise film, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

The former Beatle shared his scraggly new appearance on social media with the simple caption, #PiratesLife. In the image, normally clean-cut McCartney sports a braided beard, rugged pirate’s hat and gaudy rings.

McCartney is not the first English musician to make a debut in the Pirates movies. The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards portrayed Captain Teague, the father of Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow, in On Stranger Tides and At World’s End.

Check out McCartney’s pirate look and the movie’s trailer below. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales hits theaters May 26.