WIN On CBS-FM: $1K Song of the Day | Beach Boys | Janet JacksonRingo Starr | America | Sal ValentinettiJohn Mellencamp | Earth, Wind & Fire / ChicThe Classic East | UB40 | Ultimate Doo Wop ShowMore »

Paul McCartney Looks Incredible As a Disney Pirate: Look!

May 15, 2017 1:50 PM
Filed Under: disney, movies, Paul McCartney, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Beatles

Disney has been steadily keeping fans enthralled with ye olde pirate life for years now with their highly lucrative ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise. And, as with many kids flicks these days, the writers, producers, casting people know that kids movies need cameos — GOOD ONES — for the parents, of course!

Luckily for fans, some of our favorite musicians and celebs really make killer swashbucklers — like the Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards as Captain Teague in World’s End and Stranger Tides.

Or the hilariously flustered Dame Judy Dench in Stranger Tides.

So, naturally, we’ve been anxiously awaiting news of the next cameo to look out for. Well, check out the picture Paul posted on Twitter yesterday:

Incredible!

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is in theaters now!

 

Shannon in the Morning/WCBS-FM

More from Scott Shannon
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCBS-FM 101.1

Big Show PodcastScott Shannon Weekly Podcast
Sunday 7am-11amScott Shannon's new show featuring artist interviews, song countdowns, one-hit-wonders and commentary from Scott.

Listen Live