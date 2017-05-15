Paul McCartney Looks Incredible As a Disney Pirate: Look!

Disney has been steadily keeping fans enthralled with ye olde pirate life for years now with their highly lucrative ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise. And, as with many kids flicks these days, the writers, producers, casting people know that kids movies need cameos — GOOD ONES — for the parents, of course!

Luckily for fans, some of our favorite musicians and celebs really make killer swashbucklers — like the Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards as Captain Teague in World’s End and Stranger Tides.

Or the hilariously flustered Dame Judy Dench in Stranger Tides.

So, naturally, we’ve been anxiously awaiting news of the next cameo to look out for. Well, check out the picture Paul posted on Twitter yesterday:

Incredible!

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is in theaters now!

—Shannon in the Morning/WCBS-FM