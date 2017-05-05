Scott Shannon’s 2017 Summer Blast Off featuring John Cafferty & the Beaver Brown Band + Big Shot

WCBS-FM and the Shannon in the Morning show crew (Scott Shannon, Patty Steele, John Elliott, Brad Blanks & Louie Louie) are kicking off the summer of 2017 proper with John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band with their hits “Heart’s on Fire,” “On The Dark Side,” and more from the motion picture soundtrack for Eddie and the Cruisers — PLUS Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot – The Ultimate Billy Joel Experience — Friday, May 26th from 6-10AM on the Boardwalk at Seaside Heights, NJ.

It ain’t summer until…

Rock N Roll!

@billyjoelbandmembermikedel and Big Shot on the #SummerBlastOff stage at #seasideheights! A post shared by Scott Shannon in the Morning (@scottshannoncbs) on May 26, 2017 at 5:27am PDT

Oh, look who showed up!!!

Such a happy little family! @patty_steele @joenolan14 @bradblanks @broadwaybilllee @suealler . . . #SummerBlastOff #seasideheights A post shared by Scott Shannon in the Morning (@scottshannoncbs) on May 26, 2017 at 4:23am PDT

#FamousFriends

#babnginwithebigshow @wcbsfm #SummerBlastoff @seasideheights @bradblanks A post shared by broadwaybilllee (@broadwaybilllee) on May 26, 2017 at 3:34am PDT

John Elliott making me TV famous! #SummerBlastOff #seasideheights A post shared by Scott Shannon in the Morning (@scottshannoncbs) on May 26, 2017 at 3:53am PDT

Rain, Rain go away!

‪Rain? What rain? It's #SummerBlastOff time at the Jersey Shore! Listen live at WCBSFM.com‬ A post shared by Scott Shannon in the Morning (@scottshannoncbs) on May 26, 2017 at 3:24am PDT

Looks like the weather is gonna hold up for the @scottshannoncbs #SummerBlastOff in #SeasideHeights! A post shared by 101.1 WCBS-FM NYC (@wcbsfm) on May 26, 2017 at 3:20am PDT

The calm before the Scott…

We’re inviting fans of ALL AGES to join us for a live broadcast and live music on the Seaside boardwalk — once again directly outside of the Spicy Cantina (500 Boardwalk 08751) between Sumner & Webster Avenues.

See you at the sound of the harp – 6AM!

Click below for directions:

This year’s featured performers…

John Cafferty & the Beaver Brown Band

Big Shot

PLUS Special Guests!?

—Shannon in the Morning/WCBS-FM