Scott Shannon’s 2017 Summer Blast Off featuring John Cafferty & the Beaver Brown Band + Big Shot

WCBS-FM and the Shannon in the Morning show crew (Scott Shannon, Patty Steele, John Elliott, Brad Blanks & Louie Louie) are kicking off the summer of 2017 proper with John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band with their hits “Heart’s on Fire,” “On The Dark Side,” and more from the motion picture soundtrack for Eddie and the Cruisers — PLUS Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot – The Ultimate Billy Joel Experience — Friday, May 26th from 6-10AM on the Boardwalk at Seaside Heights, NJ.
It ain’t summer until…
Rock N Roll!
Oh, look who showed up!!!
Rain, Rain go away!
The calm before the Scott…
We’re inviting fans of ALL AGES to join us for a live broadcast and live music on the Seaside boardwalk — once again directly outside of the Spicy Cantina (500 Boardwalk 08751) between Sumner & Webster Avenues.
See you at the sound of the harp – 6AM!
This year’s featured performers…
John Cafferty & the Beaver Brown Band
Big Shot
PLUS Special Guests!?
—Shannon in the Morning/WCBS-FM