WIN On CBS-FM: The Beach Boys | Janet Jackson | The Classic EastA Night At The Disco | Sal Valentinetti | AmericaUltimate Doo Wop Show | Happy Together TourMore »

Scott Shannon’s 2017 Summer Blast Off featuring John Cafferty & the Beaver Brown Band + Big Shot

May 5, 2017 8:25 AM
Filed Under: Big Shot, John Cafferty, Mark Rivera, Summer Blast Off

WCBS-FM and the Shannon in the Morning show crew (Scott Shannon, Patty Steele, John Elliott, Brad Blanks & Louie Louie) are kicking off the summer of 2017 proper with John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band with their hits “Heart’s on Fire,” “On The Dark Side,” and more from the motion picture soundtrack for Eddie and the Cruisers — PLUS Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot – The Ultimate Billy Joel Experience — Friday, May 26th from 6-10AM on the Boardwalk at Seaside Heights, NJ.

Follow Scott Shannon on Facebook, Instagram & Twitter for LIVE updates!

It ain’t summer until…

 

Rock N Roll!

@billyjoelbandmembermikedel and Big Shot on the #SummerBlastOff stage at #seasideheights!

A post shared by Scott Shannon in the Morning (@scottshannoncbs) on

 

Oh, look who showed up!!!

Such a happy little family! @patty_steele @joenolan14 @bradblanks @broadwaybilllee @suealler . . . #SummerBlastOff #seasideheights

A post shared by Scott Shannon in the Morning (@scottshannoncbs) on

 

 

#FamousFriends

#babnginwithebigshow @wcbsfm #SummerBlastoff @seasideheights @bradblanks

A post shared by broadwaybilllee (@broadwaybilllee) on

John Elliott making me TV famous! #SummerBlastOff #seasideheights

A post shared by Scott Shannon in the Morning (@scottshannoncbs) on

 

Rain, Rain go away!

‪Rain? What rain? It's #SummerBlastOff time at the Jersey Shore! Listen live at WCBSFM.com‬

A post shared by Scott Shannon in the Morning (@scottshannoncbs) on

Looks like the weather is gonna hold up for the @scottshannoncbs #SummerBlastOff in #SeasideHeights!

A post shared by 101.1 WCBS-FM NYC (@wcbsfm) on

 

The calm before the Scott…

 

blastoff2015 Scott Shannons 2017 Summer Blast Off featuring John Cafferty & the Beaver Brown Band + Big Shot

We’re inviting fans of ALL AGES to join us for a live broadcast and live music on the Seaside boardwalk — once again directly outside of the Spicy Cantina (500 Boardwalk 08751) between Sumner & Webster Avenues.

See you at the sound of the harp – 6AM!

Listen Online »

Click below for directions:

 

This year’s featured performers…

John Cafferty & the Beaver Brown Band

Big Shot

PLUS Special Guests!?

 

Scott Shannons 2017 Summer Blast Off featuring John Cafferty & the Beaver Brown Band + Big Shot

Scott Shannon in the Morning kicks off the summer with Poison’s Bret Michaels – May 27, 2016 – Seaside Heights, NJ. (Photo: Bobby Bank)

See Also:

2016 Summer Blast Off: Bret Michaels

2015 Summer Blast Off: Dennis DeYoung + The Romantics

2014 Summer Blast Off: Tommy James, John Cafferty and Tim McLoone

 

 

 

 

Shannon in the Morning/WCBS-FM

More from Scott Shannon
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCBS-FM 101.1

Big Show PodcastScott Shannon Weekly Podcast
Sunday 7am-11amScott Shannon's new show featuring artist interviews, song countdowns, one-hit-wonders and commentary from Scott.

Listen Live